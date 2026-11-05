Guru Nanak School sweeps hockey championships

Guru Nanak Public School, Jagatkhana, Nalagarh, created history by winning district championships in all four hockey categories – Under-14 and Under-19 boys and girls. All four teams qualified for the state championships, where the Under-14 boys, Under-19 boys and Under-19 girls emerged as state champions. The Under-19 boys also won the Hostel State Championship, defeating Sports Hostel Sundernagar 2-0. Meanwhile, the Under-14 girls qualified for the state championship scheduled to be held in Mandi. Chairman S. Naseeb Singh, Principal S. Kuljeet Singh, Sports Director S. Kulwant Singh and Coach S. Davinder Singh congratulated the players and coaching team on their outstanding performance.

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