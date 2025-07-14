Guru Purnima celebrated at BKM Vishvas School, Panchkula

Guru Purnima was celebrated in the school. The students offered flowers as a tribute to Gurudev Swami Vishvas, expressing their gratitude and respect. School Director Sadhvi Neelima Vishvas spoke about the importance of a guru (teacher) in one’s life. She said, “On this day, we must all express our heartfelt gratitude to our gurus. Without a guru, we would not know which path we have to choose.” School Principal Anju Bala shared her thoughts on the glory of the guru. She encouraged all students to always remain respectful and devoted to their teachers. At the end of the programme, banana ‘prasad’ was distributed among the students and staff members.

