Guru Purnima celebrated

Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur, celebrated Guru Purnima. A special assembly was organised during which students expressed their gratitude towards their teachers through speeches, poetry recitations, inspiring thoughts, and cultural performances, highlighting the significance of the teacher-disciple tradition. Addressing the gathering, Chairman Sanjay Gupta described teachers as guiding lights who illuminate the path of life through knowledge and wisdom. Principal Anitha Rajagopalan extended her wishes to the students and emphasised the importance of respecting teachers and upholding the values of gratitude, discipline, and sincerity. The celebration concluded in an atmosphere of positivity, respect, and appreciation.

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