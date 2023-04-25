Guru Teg Bahadur International School , Gurdaspur

The Chairman of the school, S Tarsem Singh, and Director S Surjit Singh said the school was doing well under the guidance of principal Dr Ravneet Kaurand as it had now collaborated with Bronx Community College (BCC), City University, New York, USA, to conduct cultural and knowledge exchange programmes. Now, the students and teachers would also be able to get more information by visiting New York. With this collaboration, the students will avail the opportunity of studying at the BCC, USA, for higher study. The Principal shared the information that in 2022, she went to Bronx University and applied for the collaboration. The school and BCC will work together for common interests. Along with this, work will also be done on curriculum adaptation. She said the school had made this achievement with the grace of Guru Teg Bahadur.