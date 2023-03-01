Guru Teg Bahadur Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised “The knowledge Fest” on the premises to celebrate National Science Day. The programme was funded by the Science and Technology Department, UT, Chandigarh. The event was hosted by 260 students under the guidance and supervision of GTBPS Staff. The exhibition had a footfall of approximately 600 parents. The main objective of this event was to improve communication skills, public and intra-personal speaking skills and to develop creative, logical, analytical and scientific skills among students. Teachers and parents were in attendance. Students from every class participated in the event. Students from the kindergarten section showcased their skills by representing models on different topics. Fun games and quiz were organised for parents. The Principal and parents surveyed the entire exhibition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision
The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accu...
LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark
Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...
In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am
As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...
26 killed, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece
Multiple cars derail and at least three burst into flames af...