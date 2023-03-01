Guru Teg Bahadur Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised “The knowledge Fest” on the premises to celebrate National Science Day. The programme was funded by the Science and Technology Department, UT, Chandigarh. The event was hosted by 260 students under the guidance and supervision of GTBPS Staff. The exhibition had a footfall of approximately 600 parents. The main objective of this event was to improve communication skills, public and intra-personal speaking skills and to develop creative, logical, analytical and scientific skills among students. Teachers and parents were in attendance. Students from every class participated in the event. Students from the kindergarten section showcased their skills by representing models on different topics. Fun games and quiz were organised for parents. The Principal and parents surveyed the entire exhibition.