Gurukul, Barara

An educational trip to Kurukshetra was organised for students of the school. Shri Krishna Sangrahalaya, Panorama, Dharohar and Kalpana Chawla Planetarium were the main attractions of the trip. In Sri Krishna Museum, the students saw exhibitions like paintings, carvings, ancient sculptures, labyrinths and dioramas. In the museum, the Mahabharata war has been shown very beautifully through pictures. Panorama was also the centre of attraction. The students got to know about the latest technology equipment at Kalpana Chawla Planetarium.

#Kurukshetra