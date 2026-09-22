Gurukul Global bags gold in basketball tournament

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, emerged victorious in the UT Basketball Tournament — U-19 Boys, securing the gold medal for the fourth consecutive year. Held at the Sports Complex, Sector 42, the team showcased remarkable skill and teamwork, defeating DAV School, Sector 15 (40-11), GNPS, Sector 36 (55-33), and New Public School, Sector 18 (50-36) in the semi-final. In the final, GGS defeated SD School, Sector 32, with a commanding score of 64-30. The achievement was lauded by the school management and principal, who praised the players’ discipline, perseverance and sporting spirit.

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