Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school launched the new academic year, with the first day of school for Nursery. The little ones were warmly welcomed to the school, accompanied by their parents and grandparents, marking a heart-warming start to their educational journey. To make the day extra special, a series of engaging and fun-filled activities centred around the theme ‘Rainbow’ were organised for the students. These activities included the wobbler (trampoline), train ride, joyful jumping on ‘chunchun’ (bouncy), tattoo making, feed the clown, tricycle race, clay modelling, and mechanics & building blocks. The children had a blast as they eagerly participated in each activity, making their first day both exciting and memorable. The young learners also had the opportunity to meet and interact with their class teachers, beginning their school experience in a warm and welcoming environment. The occasion was graced by the presence of president Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya, and Principal Urvashi Kakkar, who extended their love, blessings and best wishes to the students, encouraging them for a successful year ahead. Parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the school management for creating a nurturing and joyful environment, ensuring that their little ones felt comfortable and excited as they embarked on their first day of school.