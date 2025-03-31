DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school launched the new academic year, with the first day of school for Nursery. The little ones were warmly welcomed to the school, accompanied by their parents and grandparents, marking a heart-warming start to their educational journey. To make...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school launched the new academic year, with the first day of school for Nursery. The little ones were warmly welcomed to the school, accompanied by their parents and grandparents, marking a heart-warming start to their educational journey. To make the day extra special, a series of engaging and fun-filled activities centred around the theme ‘Rainbow’ were organised for the students. These activities included the wobbler (trampoline), train ride, joyful jumping on ‘chunchun’ (bouncy), tattoo making, feed the clown, tricycle race, clay modelling, and mechanics & building blocks. The children had a blast as they eagerly participated in each activity, making their first day both exciting and memorable. The young learners also had the opportunity to meet and interact with their class teachers, beginning their school experience in a warm and welcoming environment. The occasion was graced by the presence of president Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya, and Principal Urvashi Kakkar, who extended their love, blessings and best wishes to the students, encouraging them for a successful year ahead. Parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the school management for creating a nurturing and joyful environment, ensuring that their little ones felt comfortable and excited as they embarked on their first day of school.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper