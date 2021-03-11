Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students celebrated Labour Day to acknowledge the hard work and unending support of the helping staff. Children brought sweets, chocolates and chips to distribute among the support staff and make them feel special. They also made hand-crafted cards to commemorate the day. The occasion became all the more special as school MD ParveenSetya, Principal Nina Pandey, Director Devraj Setya and faculty graced the occasion to applaud the supporting staff for their unrelenting support and care.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...
Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him
On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...