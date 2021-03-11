Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students participated in inter-house competitions organised to mark Mother’s Day. Students of classes VI to VIII made jewellery pieces from things of daily use. Class IX and X students expressed gratitude to their mothers by writing poems for them. A special card-making activity was also conducted in which the students wrote messages for their mothers seeking blessings and apologising for the mistakes committed by them. A special assembly was also conducted wherein students shared their thoughts about making the day special for their mothers. The school management appreciated the efforts of the students and guided them on how they can show their love and regard to their mothers by cooperating with them and being obedient.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon
Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea
Had sought quashing of cases registered against him by Punja...
Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84
Was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis fo...