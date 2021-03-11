Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Mother's Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at the school. The management accorded a warm welcome to the mothers. A grand cultural programme was organised wherein all mothers participated and won attractive prizes. The event started with a 'Mother's Aarti', done by the tiny tots to show love and respect to their mothers. It was followed by dance, ramp walk, one-minute games, best out of waste and many more enjoyable activities revolving around 'Retro Theme'. Pooja Chopra bagged the title of 'Super Mom'; Aarti was declared the 'Dancing Diva' and Jasmine won the title of 'Most Creative Mommy' during the event. School President Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya and Principal Nina Pandey marked their presence in the celebrations. The Principal congratulated all mothers on the occasion and motivated the children to inculcate virtuous deeds to make their parents happy and content.