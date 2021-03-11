Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Continuing with its practice of involving students in innovative practices, Globalites from classes VI to X celebrated the English Enhancement Week. This was initiated to brush up their English speaking skills and invoke confidence in them to use the language with ease and understanding. The following class-wise activities were planned, keeping the knowledge of students of different categories in mind. Class VI students showcased their speaking and acting skills when they participated in the role play in given situations. Class VII students participated in a declamation contest where they spoke on the topic of organ donation and child labour. Finally, Class X students participated in an extempore. The English faculty tried to make all activities interesting and vibrant for the students.