Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

As a part of educational field trips, Class VIII students of the school visited the police station in Mani Majra. From the school to the police station, students were escorted by police officials. The students held Tricolours in their hands. They learnt the working of the police force and got to know how FIRs are registered. The students were excited after the visit. Principal Nina Pandey applauded the teachers and Head of the Social Science Department Radhika for planning the visit.
