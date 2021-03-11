A National Youth Patliamentary debate was conducted in Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, for the students of classes IX to XII. They came dressed up as famous parliamentarians and conducted the replica of the parliamentary session on Budget 2022-23. The session commenced with the President's address followed by obituary notes made by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman introduced the budget bill for 2022-23. The session was attended by MD Parveen Setya, Dr VD Singh and Principal Nina Pandey. They lauded the students for their active participation. Dr VD Singh addressed the parliamentarians and said it was a good experience to meet them live. He highlighted the importance of having a Parliament in the biggest democratic country as ours.