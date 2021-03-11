A National Youth Patliamentary debate was conducted in Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, for the students of classes IX to XII. They came dressed up as famous parliamentarians and conducted the replica of the parliamentary session on Budget 2022-23. The session commenced with the President's address followed by obituary notes made by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman introduced the budget bill for 2022-23. The session was attended by MD Parveen Setya, Dr VD Singh and Principal Nina Pandey. They lauded the students for their active participation. Dr VD Singh addressed the parliamentarians and said it was a good experience to meet them live. He highlighted the importance of having a Parliament in the biggest democratic country as ours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...