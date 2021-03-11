Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

As a part of the Girls' India initiative, Gurukul Global girls from classes VI to X celebrated the spirit of patriotism and sanctity of Raksha Bandhan with their fellow students of their partner School GMSSS, sector 18. They exchanged rakhis as a token of their bond with them and also applied Tricolor nail paint on the nails of their comrades. The team of girls were escorted by their project in-charges Nisha and Radhika. "These types of interactions on special occasions cement the bond of friendship and strengthen the feeling of unity and brotherhood among fellow students and institutions- this is the message behind this unique initiative "said the Principal Nina Pandey of Gurukul Global School.