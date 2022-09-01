Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students visited the Army Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre at Mohali where they had an opportunity to interact with the gallant soldiers who had lost their limbs while guarding the borders. The students interacted with them and were thrilled by their will to be self-dependent despite physical disabilities. The students next visited the Zee News studio at Dara Studio wherein they witnessed the process and procedures involved in production of a news bulletin. The students were also shown the studio equipment and communication arrangements for live telecast from remote areas which thrilled them. The students extended their appreciation for the news personnel who toil round-the-clock to bring the latest developments across the country straight to our living rooms.
