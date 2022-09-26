Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Yuvsatta, an NGO, in collaboration with CREST organised a peace award presentation ceremony at Dev Samaj College, Chandigarh. Ten schools were given peace awards for starting peace clubs in the schools and inculcating the virtue of 'Service before Self' in students. NGO president Pramod Sharma in his speech said about 100 schools of the Tricity have peace clubs and they are doing a great job of inculcating the virtue of peace and humanity in their students. Gurukul Global School Principal Nina Pandey received the award on behalf of Parveen Setya, MD of the school, from chief guest Dr nderjeet Kaur, patron-president of the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, Amritsar.