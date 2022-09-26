Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Yuvsatta, an NGO, in collaboration with CREST organised a peace award presentation ceremony at Dev Samaj College, Chandigarh. Ten schools were given peace awards for starting peace clubs in the schools and inculcating the virtue of 'Service before Self' in students. NGO president Pramod Sharma in his speech said about 100 schools of the Tricity have peace clubs and they are doing a great job of inculcating the virtue of peace and humanity in their students. Gurukul Global School Principal Nina Pandey received the award on behalf of Parveen Setya, MD of the school, from chief guest Dr nderjeet Kaur, patron-president of the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, Amritsar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...
Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage
The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...