Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A huge effigy of Ravana greeted the students when they entered the school premises on Tuesday. The students of kindergarten came dressed up as Lord Rama, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman. Students assembled in the school ground where they greeted school president Neena Setya, MD Parveen Setya, Director Devraj, Principal and Associate Principal with the slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Senior class students wrote one of their bad qualities on slips and those slips were consigned to flames with the effigy of Ravana. A Nursery student, along with the school Director Devraj, lit the effigy.