Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A huge effigy of Ravana greeted the students when they entered the school premises on Tuesday. The students of kindergarten came dressed up as Lord Rama, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman. Students assembled in the school ground where they greeted school president Neena Setya, MD Parveen Setya, Director Devraj, Principal and Associate Principal with the slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Senior class students wrote one of their bad qualities on slips and those slips were consigned to flames with the effigy of Ravana. A Nursery student, along with the school Director Devraj, lit the effigy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise
UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday
Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks ...
President, PM, other leaders pay homage to 'grassroots politician' Mulayam Yadav
Ordinary background, extraordinary achievements, says Presid...
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case
Abhishek Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain l...