Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A yajna was conducted at the school to commemorate the birthdays of students falling in the month of August and September. The yajna was conducted by Vijayta, HoD, art and craft. School President Neena Setya, Managing Director Praveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya, Principal Nina Pandey and Secondary Head, Renu Sharma blessed the students.
