Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school facilitated students of various classes who went to field trips, excursions and educational trips to share their experiences in the form of diary entries and travel diaries. They shared their memoirs of trips to Anandpur Sahib, Science City, Agra-Jaipur, Mumbai-Goa and Malaysia. The main motive was to inculcate the spirit of writing memories and enhancing skills to improve language and vocabulary in students. Children were briefed on how to maintain their personal diaries and to share their daily experiences before retiring for the day. The children were awarded with mementos by Principal Nina Pandey.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...