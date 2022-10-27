Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school facilitated students of various classes who went to field trips, excursions and educational trips to share their experiences in the form of diary entries and travel diaries. They shared their memoirs of trips to Anandpur Sahib, Science City, Agra-Jaipur, Mumbai-Goa and Malaysia. The main motive was to inculcate the spirit of writing memories and enhancing skills to improve language and vocabulary in students. Children were briefed on how to maintain their personal diaries and to share their daily experiences before retiring for the day. The children were awarded with mementos by Principal Nina Pandey.