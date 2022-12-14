Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school organised a kids carnival (welfare fete), just around Christmas, with a footfall of more than 1000 persons. School President Neena Setya inaugurated the event by releasing colourful balloons. Managing Director Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya, Principal Nina Pandey, Associate Principal Sudeshna Sharma and Secondary Head Renu Sharma graced the occasion. Visitors, including guests, tiny tots, parents and students, both present and pass-out, were captivated by a wide and vibrant array of stalls ranging from amazing and creative science experiments, stationery and accessories, book lovers to mouth-watering paradise for foodies. The school ground reverberated with the pulsating music and mesmerising performance by participants. Tiny tots enjoyed a wide spectrum of exciting activities like baby show, fashion fiesta, camel ride, tatoo making, magic show, drawing and colouring. The carnival concluded with the distribution of prizes to the winners. The Kids carnival was a resounding success with myriad colours of enjoyment for large number of people who attended and organised it.