A mobile de-addiction workshop was organised for the students of classes VIII, IX and X at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh. Sahil Khanna, Founder, Genesis Educates, was the guest speaker. He spoke on the topic of mobile de-addiction. It was an interactive session and he also told the students to work on building focus and concentration. He highlighted the story of David and Goliath and asked everyone to become David and fight the giant monster of social-media addiction. He said with the shift of focus from studies to mobile, the span of attention of youngsters has reduced and directed the students to have strong will power and gradually but consistently reduce mobile using time. He asked to fix the space and time initially and then slowly the effect of mobile de-addiction will start. The students were benefitted from this workshop and the Principal and Senior Secondary Heads also participated in it.
