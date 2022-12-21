Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Alumni of the school interacted with the outgoing students of Class X to XII and introduced the Alumni Association G2A2, ie Gurukul Global Alumni Association. Alumni Kartik Sachdeva (2011-12) and Nikhil Sharma (2019-20) especially attended the meet to introduce and tell about the work undertaken by the alumni association to their juniors. The highlight of the day was the inaugural address by the Director of the school Devraj Setya. He motivated the students to be active members of the alumni association and share the good work done by it for the welfare of the society. He asked them to keep themselves bonded with their alma mater. Principal Nina Pandey presented the vote of thanks and said it will be a delight to see the association grow and mature under the wings of able guardians and said once a Globalite should always be a proud Globalite.