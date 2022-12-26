Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Christmas was celebrated with enthusiasm. Students of classes VI to VIII presented Christmas carols, speech and dance to mark the festival. Various activities were organised for junior students. These included decorating the Christmas tree, making Christmas cards and making handcrafted snowman, reindeer and Santa Claus. Children were told about the birth of Lord Jesus and the legend of Santa Claus. The spirit of giving and sharing was inculcated among students. The essence of Christmas came alive when Santa Claus himself danced to the tunes of different Christmas songs with them and walked into the classroom. The joyous celebration included children dressed in red and white party dresses eating their favorite tiffin, dancing and having fun together. The scintillating dance performance of the junior school left all coaches in awe. School Director Devraj Setia, Principal Neena Pandey and Associate Principal Sudeshna Sharma congratulated everyone on the occasion.