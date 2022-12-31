Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Class IX and X students of the school attended an interactive session with Dr Raj Bahadur, former Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University, Faridkot, Punjab. Dr Raj Bahadur interacted and answered the questions of the students. He also held an educative and motivational session for them. Director Devraj Setya, Principal Nina Pandey, Senior Head Renu Sharma and Academic Coordinator Rakhee Jaswal were present. Students asked questions as why today students rush for admissions to IT and AI courses, but not towards the medical stream. He guided them by telling them the pros and cons of a particular choice. He stressed on the future pandemic scare and the students should be ready for any adverse situations. After the session Associate Principal Sudeshna Sharma thanked the guest speaker.