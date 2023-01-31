Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day and Basant Panchami, school Directors Devraj Setya, Pawan Bansal, along with Principal Nina Pandey, Associate Principal Sudeshna and Senior Secondary Head Renu Sharma, unfurled the Tricolour. The school choir and students presented patriotic songs and the National Anthem. A group dance was also held. The Principal asked students to take a pledge to protect the country and follow the Constitution.