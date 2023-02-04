Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Class IX and X students of the school organised a special assembly to celebrate Republic Day. Students welcomed school Director Devraj Setya, Principal Nina Pandey and Senior Secondary Head Renu Sharma. The assembly started with a prayer and students presented speeches highlighting the glories of India. They also remembered the ‘Father of Indian Constitution’ Dr BR Ambedkar. The school choir presented patriotic songs and a foot-tapping colourful dance. The day was also marked with Basant Panchami celebration and yellow colour added warmth and thrill to the occasion. The school management wished everyone a very Happy Republic Day.
