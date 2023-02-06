Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in the INTACH Filmit workshop to commemorate their 15th anniversary in filmmaking and bringing awareness among schoolchildren regarding India's rich and varied cultural heritage at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. Among those who presided over the function were Rajiv Deswal, IPS officer and writer, Seerat Dhillon, producer and script writer, and Anjana Chopra, photographer and filmmaker. The culmination of the event took place at St. Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, wherein documentaries and short films made by students were showcased. Teachers Anjali Anand and Sonal Sharma guided students during the making of the short films. School students Shrishti Dogra, Anish Katoch, Tanvi Chopra and Gatik Aggarwal made short films based on history and moral values. Shrishti Dogra, Class VIII student, won 'The Best Story Award'. The students were felicitated with a trophy, certificates and historical books as souvenirs. School MD Parveen Setya and Principal Nina Pandey applauded students' efforts.
