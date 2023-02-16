Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

School students arranged a farewell party for the students of the senior-most class. Children of Class XII shared memories of the time spent in the school. Games, a cultural show and a ramp walk made their day all the more special. President Neena Setya, MD Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya, Principal Nina Pandey, Associate Principal Sudeshna and Senior Secondary Head Renu Sharma blessed the students for their bright future. Kunal was declared Mr GGS and Garima Miss GGS. Aryan Duggal was adjudged Well-dressed Boy and Hunar Mittal and Khushi were declared Well-dressed Girls.