Keeping in view the health and hygiene of students, a skin and ENT checkup was held at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh. Students were checked and guided by doctors from a team of Simply Health Plus. The same was recorded in the health cards and further will be submitted to the parents during the parent-teacher meet.
