Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

During a special assembly, students of Class VI to X were given prizes for their excellent performance in English and math. The skill enhancement session was held in three rounds. First two rounds were written and the final round was a quiz. About 40 students were awarded by the school Director Devraj Setya. Principal Nina Pandey congratulated the winners and blessed them for their upcoming examinations.
