Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school won 27 prizes (15 first and 12 second) in Rose Festival organised at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Chandigarh, and Panjab University. The school participated in all categories of flowers, including plants of antirrhinum, cineraria, petunia, pansy, verbena, stock and geranium. School Principal Neena Pandey said the school has been continuously participating in Rose Festival for many years and has been winning prizes every year in different categories.