Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students of the school proved their mettle and won gold medals of excellence and distinction in International General Knowledge and English Olympiads. Seventeen students won gold medals in GK and five students won medals of distinction. Dhanvi Singla, a student of Class X, won the zonal gold medal in GK. In English, as many as 31 students won gold medals, while 11 students won gold medals of distinction. The school management applauded the efforts of all students and congratulated them on their success.