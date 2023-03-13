Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school conducted a reading quiz to enhance the reading skills of students from Class I to X. This quiz was conducted based on the supplementary books. About 52 students were awarded by the school Director, Devraj Setya. They received books and commendation certificates during a special assembly.
