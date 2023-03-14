Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school organised a special sports meet for the support staff especially to keep them motivated and also to let them know that the hard work they put in all of the year round is recognised and appreciated. The function started with welcoming of school president Neena Setya, MD Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya, Urvashi Kakkar as special invitee, Principal Ms Nina Pandey, Associate Principal Sudeshna Sharma and Senior Secondary Head Renu Sharma. The programme started with the president announcing the meet open by releasing a bunch of colourful balloons. The janitors presented a garbha dance to welcome the guests. Fun races for the support staff had everyone on their toes and the drivers and janitors put in their best to win them. The races included the three-legged race, obstacle race and musical chairs .The support staff also presented solo songs and dances. Special awards were presented to the support staff for their hard work, regularity and special achievements. Principal Nina Pandey, while proposing the vote of thanks, appreciated their hard work and called them the pillars of the school as they not only facilitated the students but also helped in the smooth working of the school.