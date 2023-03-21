Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Nelson Mandela said, "Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead." Celebrating each milestone makes good memories to be kept forever in the journey of life and prepares one to face challenges in the future. The school celebrated one such milestone — Graduation and Accolades Day. The chief guest on the occasion was Sanjeev Kalra (IPS, Special DGP, Punjab Home Guards) and the guest of honour was Savita Bhatti. The programme advanced with a welcome address and annual report by school Principal Nina Pandey. The sequence of events embellished various facets of Lord Krishna. Tiny tots showcased his journey of life through a short skit, "Mahabhagvatam", "Raas-leela", dance and song. Their efforts were appreciated and the hard work of the teachers and the support staff was also acknowledged.