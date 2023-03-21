Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Nelson Mandela said, "Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead." Celebrating each milestone makes good memories to be kept forever in the journey of life and prepares one to face challenges in the future. The school celebrated one such milestone — Graduation and Accolades Day. The chief guest on the occasion was Sanjeev Kalra (IPS, Special DGP, Punjab Home Guards) and the guest of honour was Savita Bhatti. The programme advanced with a welcome address and annual report by school Principal Nina Pandey. The sequence of events embellished various facets of Lord Krishna. Tiny tots showcased his journey of life through a short skit, "Mahabhagvatam", "Raas-leela", dance and song. Their efforts were appreciated and the hard work of the teachers and the support staff was also acknowledged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...
San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism
Indian-Americans express outrage at the incidents of vandali...
US condemns unacceptable attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco; says committed to security of diplomatic facilities
Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters on Sunday brea...