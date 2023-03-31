Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

March 28 marked the first day of school for students entering the Nursery Class. The tiny tots were invited to spend their first day in the school along with their parents and grandparents. Many fun-filled activities based on the theme "Jungle Safari" like 'Train Ride'; 'Joyful Jumping on Chunchun (Bouncy) & Wobbler (Trampoline)'; tattoo-making; 'Feed the Clown'; 'Rocket Launcher'; 'Tricycle Race'; clay modelling; 'Mechanics & Building Blocks' etc. were planned for the students. President Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya and Principal Urvashi Kakkar welcomed the students and wished them great luck for the new session.