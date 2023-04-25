Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The alumni of the school took to the dias and interacted with the outgoing students of classes X and XII. They introduced the Gurukul Global Alumni Association. The core members Karthik Sachdeva, Nikhil Sharma and Ananya Goel welcomed another alumni Hrithik Goyal, who passed out from the school in 2015 and graduated from Vellore Institute of Technology and was at present working as the Manager, HFCL Ltd. The Director of the school, Devraj Setya , the Principal, Urvashi Kakkar, and Senior Secondary Head Renu Sharma motivated the students to be active members of the alumni and share the good work done by it for the welfare of the society. The Core members asked everyone to keep themselves bonded to their Alma Matar.
