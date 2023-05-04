Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school conducted a special assembly to mark Labour Day. Students made thank you cards to show their gratitude to their helpers. The assembly was attended by President Neena Setya, MD Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya, Principal Urvashi Kakkar and Head (Senior Secondary) Renu Sharma. The students presented a skit on the value of hard work and respecting helpers. One of the students presented a poem to thank the staff who helped and aided them in the school. The Director addressed the gathering and said helping staff was the backbone of the school. The Principal appreciated the efforts of the students and thanked the helpers for their dedication towards work.