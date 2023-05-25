Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school management extended a warm gratitude to parents of all meritorious students.

A special interaction programme titled Sanprwaham Samwardhanam was initiated by the management where parents of meritorious students of the previous session were invited to the school. Principal Urvashi Kakkar welcomed them on behalf of the management and the faculty thanked each one of them for their efforts and support shown to their wards. She shared a presentation where the achievements of students were highlighted. Later, all parents were thanked for their hard work, support and guidance. The parents also thanked the school management and the faculty appreciating and acknowledging the dedication, sincerity and commitment put in by them. Students were all in praise for their teachers and mentors who stood with them and never let them waver in their journey towards success.