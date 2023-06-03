Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school added another feather to its cap by bagging the winners and the runners-up trophy in the fifth Inter-SchoolState-level Carrom Tournament, held at St Stephen's School, Chandigarh. The boys' team that comprised of Mohd Alfaiz (VIII), Keshav Tushar (IX), Shoyab( VII), Sahil (IX) from the Junior category secured the winner's trophy and the girls' team that comprised of Shayna Parveen (IX), Kenisha (IX), Astha (IX) from the junior category got the runners-up trophy. Shayna Parveen of Class IX was the runners-up in Juniors' single and Mohd Alfaiz of Class VIII was the first runners-up and Keshav Tushar of Class IX was the second runners-up in the Boy's juniors single.
