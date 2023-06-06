Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A workshop on Classroom Teaching & Management Strategies was conducted by Veenu Gupta at the school. Veenu Gupta is an experienced Educator, Curriculum Developer & an Educational Consultant. The workshop was attended by all teachers of the Kindergarten and primary level. It touched upon the use of correct phonics, blending and segmentation of letters. It emphasised on the use of facial expressions and hand movements.
