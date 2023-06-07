Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A workshop on classroom management and understanding the emotional needs of students was taken by Mridul Jhingan at the school. She highlighted the stages of metamorphosis of a butterfly and stressed on the need to struggle to get basic facilities. She talked about Malala Yousafzai and her struggles that focused on education as an essential and basic need. Next, she focused on the holistic development of the students in the classroom and said the teachers were the most important resource which touched the hearts of students. She also highlighted the new NEP2020, which focused on sustainable development goals. The school counseller of the school, Pushpinder Kaur, addressed a session on behavioral psychology and focused on a theory which suggested that the environment shaped human behaviour. She highlighted the role of all stakeholders i.e. school, parents and teachers could really make a difference in the lives of the students.