Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students of the school won prizes in the Asia Pacific Dance Competition held in Dubai. Ayaan Goyal (V-B), Reyansh Batta (VI-A), Sana Sabharwal (X-A) and Khyana Chandan (X-B) along with choreographer Rahul participated in the international dance competition. Rahul won the first runner-up trophy in the adult category and in the group category the students won the second runners-up position.
