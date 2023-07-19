Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students of Class X-XII attend an interactive session on ‘Finding your Ikigai and the art of risk taking’ by renowned neurosurgeon from the USA Dr Jaideep Thakur. Dr Thakur had the students glued to their seats as he spoke to them about finding the purpose of their lives. He started by reminiscing about his days at school and went on to introduce the essence of Japanese Ikigai. He explained that everyone should know what they love, what they are good at, what they can be paid for and what the world needs from them. In the end, he shared tips on how meditation helps decode difficult questions within us. The students were full of inquisitiveness and to satiate themselves they asked a number of questions and made the session very interactive. Principal Urvashi Kakkar thanked Dr Thakur for sparing his valuable time to guide and motivate the students.