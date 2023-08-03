Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A brother sister duo, Samriti and Aditya Mehta, who attended the school from 2014 -2018 and then migrated abroad, interacted with school students. Aditya interacted with the students of Class VIII and IX and talked about the lessons which he learnt from debating and entrepreneurship. Samriti spread awareness about the importance of proper nutrition and healthy eating. She has published a book about healthy eating for children and has a blog where she posts healthy recipes and is currently working on an app that uses machine learning to give personalised recommendations on nutrition. She spoke to the students of Class IV to VI and motivated them to eat healthy and nutritious food.