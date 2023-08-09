Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

In an interactive session with the alumni, the Class XI and XII students got motivational tips to be at the top from school topper Aryan Laroia. The session was attended by school Principal Urvashi Kakkar, Senior Head Renu Sharma and the students as well as teaching faculty of Class XI and XII. Aryan shared various tips adopted by him to remain focused and motivated. He emphasised on the need to set one’s goal/aim in life pretty early. He accepted that he was able to achieve his goal due to consistency of effort and ensuring that he didn’t get distracted by social media. The audience asked him questions to satisfy their doubts. In the end, Principal Urvashi Kakkar motivated the students with her tips and asked the students to accept the challenges in a positive way.