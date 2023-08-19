Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school paid tributes to ‘Maa Bharti’ on Independence Day. School MD Parveen Setya, Director Pawan Bansal and Devraj Setya along with Principal Urvashi Kakkar unfurled the Tricolour and saluted it. The school choir sang the national anthem and presented a foot-tapping patriotic song. Students also presented poem recitation in praise of the motherland. School students presented a colourful and traditional group dance. Principal’s message to the students was to uphold unity and work towards the progress of the country. In the end, Associate Principal Sudeshna Sharma addressed the gathering and applauded the students for their efforts to praise their motherland.
