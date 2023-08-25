Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Model United Nations was organised in the school for three days, in which various schools participated. The final session of the Model United Nations was a culmination of intense debates and diplomatic prowess, as delegates rallied for their resolutions. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as participants showcased their skills in the ultimate round of competitions such as Business revival and Parliamentary debate championship. The closing ceremony was a sight to behold, featuring a mesmerising live band that had everyone swaying to the rhythm. A soulful dance performance followed, captivating hearts and marking a poignant end to the event. The award ceremony celebrated the outstanding efforts of participants, with cheers and applause resonating through the venue.
