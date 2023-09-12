Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

In a special assembly organised on Teachers’ Day, the Globalites from Class VI to XII had everyone clapping and tapping to their electrifying dance performances and musical medley by the school choir. Students of Class XI and XII stepped into their mentors’ shoes and looked after the discipline and decorum of the school for the day. At the end of the mesmerising show, Principal Urvashi Kakkar addressed the gathering and said the students were also teachers as they taught a life lesson every day. The teachers had a relaxing day as the students took classes and the school management arranged a sumptuous lunch with games and prizes at Holiday Inn, Panchkula.